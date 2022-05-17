Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. 1,629,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

