Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

