Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the April 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 670.0 days.

AKAAF opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.40.

Aker ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

