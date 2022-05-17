Akroma (AKA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $11,537.53 and approximately $13.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,054.33 or 0.06827239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

