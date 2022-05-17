Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Announces Earnings Results

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TCRT stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $108.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaunos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.