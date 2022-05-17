Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.24. 2,877,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,220. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

