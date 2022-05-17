Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, April 14th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $63,625.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50.

Shares of APLS traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,796. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $6,593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,439,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.