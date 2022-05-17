Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $39,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.