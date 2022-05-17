Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $86.48

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.48, but opened at $92.40. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $92.64, with a volume of 367,326 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.40.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.