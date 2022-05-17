Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.62 Million

Brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) to report sales of $77.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.62 million to $93.62 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $339.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.09 million to $344.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $386.51 million, with estimates ranging from $376.75 million to $396.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alithya Group.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $176.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth $974,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

