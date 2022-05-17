Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Alleghany by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $833.10. The company had a trading volume of 75,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $804.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $717.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

