Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.97. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.

