Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

LNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

