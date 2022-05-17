Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 1,444,309 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444,309 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up 0.6% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 3.65% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $918,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 70,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 58,857 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $29,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,544,695 shares of company stock worth $91,738,406. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. 5,939,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

