Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $477.25 Million Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,492 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.16% of iHeartMedia worth $477,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 27.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 53.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHRT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. 701,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,926. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 619,937 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,027,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,840,310.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $517,868.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,387.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

