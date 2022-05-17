AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE ACV traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,033. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

