Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CEO Buys $85,026.48 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Greenawalt purchased 8,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $85,026.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,795,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,809,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ALTG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.62. 47,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,817. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $343.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

ALTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

