AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $991.70 million and the highest is $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $444.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMC. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 40,739,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,327,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.71. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

