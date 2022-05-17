Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,947. Ameren has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $250,643.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $6,100,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ameren by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.