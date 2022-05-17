American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. 165,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,010. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,646,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.