American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.48 million.

APEI stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,938. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $267.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Public Education by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Public Education by 21.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 108.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Public Education by 104.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

