American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

AMSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,442 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $5.37. 237,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,487. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.