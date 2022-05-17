Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.91. 110,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,328. The company has a market cap of C$164.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$2.21.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.