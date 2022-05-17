AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after buying an additional 3,725,074 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,809 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,032 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,926,000.

SCHE traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. 2,738,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,090. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

