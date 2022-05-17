Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.41–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.73 million.Amplitude also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplitude from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.71.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 766,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $20,255,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $13,997,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

