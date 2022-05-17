Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $89.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.80 million to $89.87 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $76.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $365.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 59,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

