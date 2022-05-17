Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. CVB Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.38. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

