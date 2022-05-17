Analysts Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. CVR Energy reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 515.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 856,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

