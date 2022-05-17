Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.73). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.62. 776,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,602. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $703.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.41. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,478,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,718 shares of company stock valued at $33,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

