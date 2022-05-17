Analysts Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 130,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,443. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 over the last ninety days. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

