Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) will report $31.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.92 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $28.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $127.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $133.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $132.96 million, with estimates ranging from $120.21 million to $150.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $13.37. 317,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $875.98 million, a PE ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 420.02%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.