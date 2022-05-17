Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Post $5.91 EPS

Brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.67 and the highest is $6.18. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $4.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $27.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $29.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $25.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.73 to $31.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,773 shares of company stock worth $9,078,639. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Meritage Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTH traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.47. The stock had a trading volume of 250,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.