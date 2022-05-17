Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.27. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 128.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 201.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,985,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

