Analysts Expect A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Will Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Brokerages predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) will announce $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the highest is $2.67. A-Mark Precious Metals reported earnings per share of $4.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for A-Mark Precious Metals.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,621. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are going to split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $527,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $366,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497 over the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

