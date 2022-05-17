Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $123.07. 84,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,492. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.57. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

