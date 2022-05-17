Analysts Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. BGSF posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

BGSF stock remained flat at $$12.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,024. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BGSF by 1,624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BGSF during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

