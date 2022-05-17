Analysts Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWAY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrainsWay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 9,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.08. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

