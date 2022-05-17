Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,556 shares of company stock worth $1,084,813. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 277,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,588. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.11. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

