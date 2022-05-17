Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $1.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $32.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.21 million to $34.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $69.05 million, with estimates ranging from $40.97 million to $92.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.50) earnings per share.

EVFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

EVFM stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.14. 6,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,019. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.