Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.00 Million

Analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) will report $135.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.80 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $120.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $552.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.19 million to $565.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $613.20 million, with estimates ranging from $596.01 million to $636.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The business had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research lowered Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $32.15. 35,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,054. Tivity Health has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

