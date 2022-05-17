Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 16th (CBAY, CCHWF, CTOS, DRIO, DSEY, EARN, EBC, EL, FBMS, FGBI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 16th:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $12.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. to $11.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. to $18.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $11.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a na rating on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $23.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale to $258.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $4.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $30.00. DA Davidson currently has a na rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $62.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC to $3.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $71.50 to $48.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $69.00.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. to $33.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price target reduced by Compass Point to $29.00. Compass Point currently has a na rating on the stock.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point to $5.00. Compass Point currently has a na rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $91.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners to $10.00.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $23.00. Guggenheim currently has a na rating on the stock.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.80 to $8.20.

