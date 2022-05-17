Analysts Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Target Price at $16.29

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,126 shares of company stock worth $279,732. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $938.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
