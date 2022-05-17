Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT at $1,758.37

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,758.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMIGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.37) to GBX 2,630 ($32.42) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 2,600 ($32.05) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.23%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

