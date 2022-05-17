Analysts Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) PT at $304.86

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.44. 7,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,637. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.