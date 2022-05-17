Analysts Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target at $78.82

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

