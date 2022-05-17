Analysts Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT at $32.40

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clarus by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $853.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

