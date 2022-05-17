Analysts Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Price Target at GBX 3,190

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,170 ($39.08).

DPLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.56) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,450 ($30.20) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

DPLM stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,450 ($30.20). The stock had a trading volume of 417,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,544. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,354 ($29.02) and a one year high of GBX 3,504 ($43.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,675.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,895.64. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

