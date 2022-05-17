Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $113.00

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.77.
EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.55. 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.23.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.