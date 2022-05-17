Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT at $87.83

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

FSLR traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,577. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,947. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in First Solar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

