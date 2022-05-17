Analysts Set Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Target Price at $11.93

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Lilium stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 20,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,326. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. Lilium has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $11.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,779,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth about $8,647,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

